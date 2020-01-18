Dachs lands outside of the top 10 in the last AP survey National sport

Jonathan Taylor, RB

The production Taylor had in his three years with the Badgers had no retrospective look at college football history. His 6,174 career stretches are the largest in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision in three seasons, and he made 55 career touchdowns.

Taylor’s best skills, according to Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, are his patience and vision as a runner. It’s hard to teach running backs how to squeeze the scrimmage line and then explode through a hole once it’s created, but Taylor has been doing this since he was a novice to the Badgers. Crabbs also noted Taylor’s balance and ability to move forward through contact as strength.

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL design analyst Matt Miller, the biggest concerns associated with Taylor are durability and fiddling. Taylor has never missed a game in three seasons at UW, but 926’s career comes with 42 catches, which means a lot of wear on the body. He had 18 fumbles in his UW career, but had a career low of six this season.

There has been some online debate about its speed compared to other substitutes, but a good 40-yard wait at the NFL Scouting Combine and / or UW’s Pro Day could fix that.

ESPN: No. 3 runs back, No. 29 overall

The network design: No. 2 runs back, No. 24 in total

CBS: 2nd place runs back, 23rd overall

Bleacher Report: No. 3 RB, No. 26 overall (best view)

Selection range: Late first round to late second

TYLER BIADASZ, C

Biadasz may have taken a risk last year when he decided to return to his junior red shirt season. Many design evaluators thought he might have made a second or third round decision if he supported the 2019 design. This risk paid off when Biadasz remained healthy, became an all-American consensus, and became UW’s first Rimington Award winner as the country’s best center.

He put together a strong season individually while making all calls for UW’s crime, a skill that directly applies to the tasks of the NFL centers. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper wrote last month that Biadasz’s speed and ability to stand out from others had improved every season he was with UW.

There are only a few criticisms of Biadasz’s game, but one consistent criticism is that he is not ideal arm length. Playing on the inside line, however, makes this less important.

ESPN: No. 1 center, No. 51 overall

The network design: No. 2 Lineman internal offensive, No. 25 overall

CBS: No. 2 center, No. 25 overall

Bleacher Report: No. 1 Lineman internal offensive, No. 1 center, No. 41 overall

Selection range: Mid one to mid two

ZACK BAUN, OLB

No UW player rose more than Baun this season because his second season as a starter was excellent. Baun received the “All-American” award after completing 76 tackles, 19½ defeats and 12½ sacks.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay spoke about the Ryen Russillo podcast last month and said Baun was “one of the country’s more versatile, instinctive, and consistent defenders” and “wouldn’t shock” him if Baun became a choice the first round. Benjamin Solak from the Draft Network wrote that Baun’s strengths include a quick first step, quick anticipation, quick movements and a high level of motor skills.

Baun needs these attributes to compensate for his lack of size – at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Baun needs to add weight to his frame without losing speed in the NFL. Solak wrote that Baun needed to improve his corner turn to be an effective NFL rusher.

ESPN: No. 3 outside linebacker, No. 36 overall

The network design: No. 12 Edge Player, No. 79 overall

CBS: Linebacker No. 2, No. 50 overall

Bleacher Report: No. 7 edge player, No. 37 overall

Selection range: Late first to early third

QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR

Cephus, who opted for the draft, was somewhat surprising, but had a strong season as the UWs # 1 recipient. His 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns were all team highs. Cephus is part of a loaded class on the wide receiver that can produce up to seven first-round picks.

Crabbs wrote earlier in the season and noticed Cephus’ ability to adapt to balls in the air and protect defenders while catching. Cephus also ran a wide range of routes from the outside and in the slot – versatility that will help him on the next level.

Cephus will not release the 40-yard dash time as its counterpart, so he hopes his band will do more for his stock than his tests.

ESPN: N / A

The network design: Recipients No. 24, No. 171 overall

CBS: N / A

Bleacher Report: N / A

Selection range: Fourth to seventh round; Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had drafted Cephus late in the third round in his latest bill

CHRIS ORR, ILB

In his first full season as a starter, Orr showed what he could do as a Passrusher and as a leader for UW. He had a total of 78 tackles and 11½ sacks, which involved five pass breakups, eight quarterback rushes and two forced fumbles.

In an interim evaluation, Crabb wrote that Orr has a knack for explosive hits and his dense body helps bring ball carriers to the ground. He also showed a high motor and is chasing the ball well.

However, Orr had problems at times when it covered larger zone areas and is too small for an NFL Inside Linebacker. Orr will play at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl on January 18, which will give him time to meet NFL coaches and scouts.

ESPN: N / A

The network design: N / A

CBS: N / A

Bleacher Report: N / A

Selection range: Seventh-naughty

DAVID MOORMAN & JASON ERDMANN, OLs

Both Moorman and Erdmann showed versatility and played multiple positions throughout their UW careers. Moorman (top) played across the board and even close, while Erdmann played both guardian roles and was the backup center.

Not much analysis has been released on either player – both have the chance to act as undrafted free agents.

ESPN: N / A

The network design: N / A

CBS: N / A

Bleacher Report: N / A

Selection range: undrafted

