Dad of three died of a heart attack “a few days after cure of coronavirus”

Jawad Iqbal Dad was in the hospital with Covid-19 (Photo: SWNS)

Dad of three from Birmingham reportedly died of a heart attack a few days after recovery from the coronavirus.

Jawal Iqbal Dad, 50, was admitted with his wife to Heartlands Hospital after suffering from coronavirus symptoms for two weeks, according to Mail Online. The website said he had fully recovered and was released last week, but yesterday morning he was found dead at his home in Hodge Hill.

Friends said that the owner of a money exchange company, described as a pillar of the community, said he was feeling well at the weekend.

Councilor Bromford and Hodge Hill, Majid Mahmood, said your father’s family was devastated. He said: “I was deeply shocked by the news and we hope to get answers because it wasn’t released until last week.

Mr. Dad (R) with two brothers and their deceased father (Photo: SWNS)

Mr. Dad had a heart attack (Photo: SWNS)

The popular business owner has been recognized as a pillar of the community (photo: SWNS)

“He fought Covid-19 after hospitalization and just returned to his office at Overseas Express (the company he runs) to disinfect him. I talked to him over the weekend and he told me that he felt well and healed completely.

Mr. Mahmood continued: “We last met a few weeks ago. It never occurred to me that we would never talk or meet again.

“He was one of the most humble and honest people and personified the pillar of the community.

“He was a very charitable person and a versatile legend. It will be a great loss for your family, friends, neighbors and the whole community. “

Alum Rock District Councilor Mohammed Idrees added: “I am totally devastated.

“I spoke to him yesterday at 16:30 to see how he felt after he was discharged from hospital, and he said he was fine.

“Jawad, like his father, was very generous and always supported charity projects in a large way. We will always miss him.

Today, it has been confirmed that another 938 people died after being infected with coronavirus, resulting in 7,097 deaths in the UK, said the Department of Health (DoH).

