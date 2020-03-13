Daddy Darhkest is an excellent, legend of tomorrow

Caity Lotz, Neal McDonough Photo: Michael Courtney (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

After all, Gary is a little flower boy.

It may seem like a small detail, and it is. Most likely, Gary’s throwing of flower petals at a wedding, which is already disgusting a train, will have little significance for the Legends of Tomorrow. However, these are just some of the things that make this show beautiful in the microcosm. In the last episode, Constantine invites Raymondo to “carp his own diem” and to the former evil dark magician Nora Darhk and ask Gary to love a good ship. Ray, who is also a gentle soul, said that it was sweet but strange, and that he was a bit sad for Constantine’s death, and that’s the end. Editing: Less on show, the end of it. But little details are important to the Legends of Tomorrow, and in an episode of the show’s finest, Gary takes the time to show us all Gary’s love with all the love in his heart. The show commemorates Ray Palmer. So Gary is starting to become a flower boy and everything is in order with the world.

This is what makes Tomorrow’s Legends special. Yes, it’s weird and weird, and yes, why fuck-moments are irreversible, but if the writers and actors aren’t so loyal to the characters, the series don’t resonate in this way. So friends, it’s a story based on a familiar trope we don’t often see in superhero fiction: Destroyed Dinner. It’s stupid and funny and weird, there are dolls and swords of hell and a disgusting train. All of this is true. Hiding from the bottom of the chocolate mousse is like a magic potion, a bunch of subtle, emotionally rich. A long arc for a smooth, sweet landing. Separate stories touching beautifully on the theme and motives. Small moments of growth and change coincided with every scene by accident. And this is a tragic end to a great TV villain who has gotten one of the best personalized rehabs of recent memory thanks to the batshit mad show.

But Damien Darhk (the great Neal McDonough) is not the only father in this episode, and let’s not miss a moment for the Pope of The Heat Wave as we frankly spend a few stories about Darhk. The revelation that Mick Rory has a daughter named Lita (Mina Sundwall) may be something that has been said by viewers after the reunification of Mick with Ali (Lisa Marie DiGiacinto), but she will discover her presence when she encounters Rebecca Silver. troll too low. It’s a cheerleader, but there is also a little smoky pot under the surface. Zari 2.0 said that under each troll he was just a fan of attention, and in a very different way, he was completely right. Another girl who finds ways to cope with a fatherless childhood. Another father who fears that his flaws and mistakes will punish his daughter. Short and funny, but it sticks to the main event in the way of the perfect Legends, and it’s nice to see the guy, Dominic Purcell, get some great things to play. (And Tala continues to enjoy Ashe Zari 2.0.)

Actual action is abundant in Constantine’s home (as far as this season is concerned). Ray, who captures his agenda, hires TimeBros to help him plan an epic date night in Constantine’s place, but Norah is just waiting for pizza, jeans, and a pretty cool fairy-tale blue leather jacket, from Pippa. last week) with a towel. But astonishingly, as we know from the Gary-centric Cold, something has gone wrong in the past, and then the wrong one appears at the door. I have to admit that I have long wanted Damien Darhk’s return, and I didn’t think that the best Arrow villain and Arrowverse * would actually be the best. His end was so perfect that the return seemed impossible, how could it have been?

This is the case. It should be familiar to anyone who has ever watched a sprawling lunch party … well, almost any sitcom, but many movies. Beetlejuice. Birdcage. The list goes on. Such parties are misleading for many reasons, but the need to influence someone – a parent, a patron, or a neighbor – is usually a disaster. This is a classic example of a high-end legend that someone who tries to make an impression hopes that his life will look darker and worse than it really is. The fact that it is a watch makes it even more difficult; The ring on the mussels covers everything.

But if there were not so many threads and ways to connect people in the story, none of that would matter. These stories reflect each other and intersect in a charming way. The desire to kill Sara Damien Darhk is not only trying to do her own thing, but also with her desire for revenge. (She finally killed her sister.) As Nora’s love for closing her nightly Beebo days, her mother’s love for her dark, daring childhood must be avoided by her father’s recent sacrifice. . Nora Ava invites the book club. Ava, Sarah reacts harshly to hide things from her; Sarah just wants to get started because Ava wants to settle down. (Also, his grandfather is revived magically?) Ray and Darhk, as well as Darhk and Constantine, have their own history (albeit indirectly). There are many layers and although not all of them come to the fore, the Legends of Tomorrow remember and respect each one.

The enormous magic here is Mr. Parker’s one-two punches to handle everything in Cul-de-Sac, a respect for Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, this silent, beautiful wedding, and the writing and direction of both are superb, balanced with the master. (again, for example, Gary Flower Boy). But the highlight of the episode is that Caity Lotz and Neal McDonough are once again facing the sword, which pushes the episode to the top of the Legends episodes. A moment of understanding, but not a handshake. Comfort, confession, but not forgiveness. And then a little misdirection: the sword disappears, but it doesn’t last long, and Damien Darhk screams in the bowels – which proves to be as deadly as Laurel Lance’s wound, but only to see it disappear. Not another hell, but another failure. Just an end. The dark one.

Nora checks the doll, gives Ray a little separation (and a very frightening look) and says he’s screwed up and gone. What a wonderful, tragic, perfect end, even better than before. What a scary last episode for Darhk’s family. Next week is a horrific event for the villain that we have to say goodbye to two of the best characters in the show, and that this episode is perfect for them, but never turns out to be an intricate, comic and strange one. sad and dangerous. Bravo to all involved.

Critical observations

Yes, if I try to include every good quote in this episode, the review will be 1,700 words long. Just be aware that basically every line is perfect, especially when one of the Darts says.

Episode MVP: He made a great effort around, and Routh and Ford were always excellent. Still, I’m sure of Neal McDonough.

He made a great effort around, and Routh and Ford were always excellent. Still, I’m sure of Neal McDonough. Why not fuck?: Choosing just one seems foolish, but Gary Train Abomination should be, no?

Choosing just one seems foolish, but Gary Train Abomination should be, no? Read this week: “Daddy, I’m not a kid, you just can’t kill my friends!”

“Daddy, I’m not a kid, you just can’t kill my friends!” The Voice of the Week McDonough made the noise as Damien tried to talk about wearing Safe Space Sombrero.

McDonough made the noise as Damien tried to talk about wearing Safe Space Sombrero. Gideon, what is the most methane moment ?: Mr. Parker made a beer because it was five o’clock somewhere; Beebo cleaning is about a second.

Mr. Parker made a beer because it was five o’clock somewhere; Beebo cleaning is about a second. Season Five Episode Title: 6. Miss Me, Kiss Me, 5 Love. Get acquainted with the legends. 4. One Head of the Period. 3. Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sak. 1 (tie). Kill something and Mortal Speech.

6. Miss Me, Kiss Me, 5 Love. Get acquainted with the legends. 4. One Head of the Period. 3. Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sak. 1 (tie). Kill something and Mortal Speech. This week’s legends in the form of a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song. LOVING LOVE is NOT LOVE

. (tags) Recap