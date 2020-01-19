Dagenham Fire: 60 firefighters rush into huge fire in Kemp Road industrial estate

Sixty firefighters were called to an industrial area in Dagenham following reports of a fire.

Eight fire trucks were dispatched by London firefighters to Kemp Road after reports of an industry fire last night (Saturday 19 January).

The Brigade was called at 10:47 p.m. with teams from the Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations who went to the scene to find a range of workshops, including an auto repair shop, were on.

More than two hours later, at 12:52 p.m. Sunday morning, the fire was under control, but the teams would have remained on the scene calming down after the flames had gone out.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in East London is currently unknown, but the London Brigade has launched an investigation.

Locals confirmed on social media that they could smell heavy smoke in the Dagenham area.

One person asked, “Can anyone smell strong smoke in the RM10 area?”, Another said, “A massive fire near Lymington right now.”

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire trucks and sixty firefighters were set on fire in an industrial area on Kemp Road in Dagenham.

“A series of workshops, including an auto repair shop, were on. No injuries were reported.

“The Brigade was called at 10:47 p.m. and the fire was brought under control at 12:52 p.m. Firefighters from the Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations were on scene.

“The origin of the fire is under investigation.”

.