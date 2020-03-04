[da’i-farhan’s-spouse-charged-with-defrauding-consumer-of-rm10,000-for-halal-certificate,-well-being-ministry-recognition]

Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, also popularly recognised as Dr Aireen, was billed underneath Segment 420 of the Penal Code (KK) for cheating. — Picture from Instagram/@farhanmutawwif

PETALING JAYA, March four — The wife of scandal-ridden preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad or Da’i Farhan faced costs of defrauding a girl in the Kuala Lumpur magistrate’s court docket now.

Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, who is also widely known as Dr Aireen, pleaded not guilty in advance of magistrate Wong Chai Sia, Harian Metro noted.

In accordance to the cost sheet, the accused committed fraud from December 21, 2017 to February 26, 2018 at nine-2-1 Nuri B Group, Taman Keramat, Wangsa Maju where by she urged Norsiha Aala to hand above RM10,050 for a halal certificate and recognition from the Wellness Ministry for Norsiha’s solutions.

The accused was billed less than Segment 420 of the Penal Code (KK) for dishonest which is punishable by imprisonment of up to one particular year and not exceeding 10 several years with whipping and fines.

Deputy General public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar provided a courtroom bail of RM10,000.

Defence counsel Sheik Abdullah Abdul Malik appealed to the courtroom to reduce the bail as his shopper was the sole breadwinner of 8 little ones in between the ages of five and 19.

“The accused’s partner is also in court docket right now to serve as a guarantor,” he claimed.

The justice of the peace then ordered the accused to shell out bail of RM4,000 and established April three for submission of documents.

Nik Farhan, who is the next season winner of TV3’s religious programme Da’i, declined to comment additional.

Harian Metro had beforehand noted that Noorainul was arrested by the authorities at her office environment in Desa Melawati in Kuala Lumpur following allegedly cheating a shopper.

The target experienced been working in 2017 with the accused who promised to administer the halal certificates of Islamic Advancement Department and Overall health Ministry certificate for organic products. The sufferer felt cheated as no system was carried out until finally final calendar year.

No stranger to controversy, Noorainul and Nik Farhan made headlines late final calendar year when the married celebrity preacher claimed he had to flip down 18 proposals from girls.

But his endeavours proved futile when he satisfied the 19th female, Noorainul, throughout a pilgrimage to Mecca.

The Kelantan-born preacher was accused by his very first spouse Fatin Nurul Ain, who was pregnant with their next little one at the time, of marrying the single mum of 8 in solution in Mecca.

Soon after marrying Noorainul, Nik Farhan then divorced Fatin by sending her a WhatsApp voice be aware.