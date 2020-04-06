Daily horoscope for Monday, April 6, 2020

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 AM to 6 PM EDT today (6 AM to 3 PM PDT today). After that, the Moon moved from Virgo to Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Earlier today, before 9 AM Eastern, 6 AM Pacific, it was a productive time for doing something – literally. This is also an era of optimism about health issues, your work and something related to a pet. The whole day is creative, and you are a creative sign!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Most days these are the Moon Alert, which means it’s not a good time to make or make important decisions. However, it was a very creative day! It was a particularly creative, productive time early in the morning, just before the Moonlight. This is a great day to get involved with kids activities at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Since there is a Moon Alert for most of the day, this will be a loose goosey day for you. You may feel restless or a bit loose. However, this Moon Alert is a great day for creative projects and writing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It is a productive day for writers, editors and people seeking new ideas and ways to express themselves. Early morning will be a productive time, especially if you are writing a manuscript or a paper. Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be heart-to-heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful now because the Moon is in your Money House, where you are focusing on financial matters. It makes you want to spend too! However, most of the day is a Moon Alert, which is a bad time to buy anything other than food and gas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Early morning is a productive time for you! The Moon is on your sign and things are going your way. However, once Moon Alert starts (9 AM Eastern time and 6 AM Pacific), things get loose-goosey until the end of Moonlight. It’s easy.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Early on, you can easily get cooperation from others; however, once Moon Alert (9 AM Eastern, 6 AM Pacific) begins, things will change. However, this is a creative day for you. Find ways to express your creative talents!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It was a great day for a hot call with a female friend. You can discuss future goals. Agreeing to nothing important during the Month of the Month (see above). Since you are in a very active state, consider that the early-morning hours before the start of the Moon Alert are productive!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are high viz. People are talking about you now. In fact, personal details about your private life can become public. Be aware of this in case you need to take any damage control. When it comes to talking to bosses, parents and VIPs, agreeing to nothing important during the Moonlight Month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Earlier in the morning, before the Moon Alert, you could take great steps in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Be aware of this. However, after the Moon Alert arrives – don’t do it. Protect yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful. Now you focus on insurance issues, shared assets, inheritance and banking matters; however, with Moon Alert today, it is not a good time to make important decisions or spend money. Be aware of what you are doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In the morning, you can have a productive conversation with a partner or close friend. Even throughout the day, your focus on other people will remain strong. However, during the Lunar Month, do not volunteer for anything or agree on anything important

If Today is Your Birthday

Actor Paul Rudd (1969) shares your birthday today. You are creative, imaginative and want to live the happiest life possible. You believe in yourself and are brave enough to follow your dreams. It’s a year of change, new opportunities! Expect to encounter inspiring situations. Take every opportunity to travel (once you can) and expand your world by learning new things. Welcome change! Let your personal freedom be your goal this year.