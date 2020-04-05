Daily horoscope for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Moon Alert

We have “everything clear” now to shop and do business online or over the phone. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Now you focus on practical things. You want to do your best to get things done properly. In fact, not only do you want a more controlled, organized approach to life, you also want to be healthy. Yes, you want it all! And why not?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong day for you as the Moon is on your fellow sign team. In fact, you are in a rude, indulgent mood and you want to have fun! Enjoy fun activities with kids as well as board games and puzzles. Indoor sports and outlets for your creative talents will welcome you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Heaven gives you mixed signals today because the Sun wants you to socialize. Communicating with others (via Skype or email) will be important today. Discussions with bosses and figureheads are also significant. But hey, Moon wants you to cocoon at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with others are important to you right now because there is something you want to say. You have to enlighten someone about something. This is why you feel impatient with people who are simply focused on trivial, superficial things. (Phffft!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money issues are on your mind right now. If shopping, you might be tempted to fall into “shopping therapy” and start buying things to “feel good.” (It’s so easy to do on Amazon!) It’s especially catchy now because you’re looking for stimulation and change in your environment. (“I want a big necklace!”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Now the Moon is on your sign, making you more protected from others. However, it makes you feel more emotional about everything. The good news is that when the Moon is on your sign for two days each month, it increases your luck slightly. Yes!

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Currently, you focus on partners and close friends, which may be why you need to get down on yourself now. You need some privacy. Solitude in beautiful surroundings. Preferably in dark chocolate. Maybe a good Merlot?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Talking to a woman is meaningful today. Perhaps you want to share your ideas for the future this year? It can prove to bounce your dreams on someone to get their feedback. Deal with increasing household stress because it needs to be done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Personal details about your private life are now public for some reason. (Yes, people notice you and talk about you.) Meanwhile, family discussions and home renovations take place in your home, and you won’t hesitate to speak up if you have anything to say!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Now you yearn for some stimulation, something else. Since you can’t travel, can you get in your car and cruise the neighborhood? Maybe a short trip? You can also travel through books and movies. Try a video tour of a world-class museum. Hunker down with great food and drinks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a lot of energy because the burning Mars is in your sign where it will last until mid-May. (Oh yes, you’re PowerPoint on steroids!) It’s a busy, fast-paced time for you and in particular, you’re focused on taxes, debt and asset sharing issues.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Now you have to go over half when interacting with others because the Moon is the opposite of your sign. Small thing. Be careful and willing to compromise and be worse than ever. (Keep smiling – it makes people wonder.)

If Today is Your Birthday

Actress Lily James (1989) shares your birthday today. You are enthusiastic and extroverted. People like you. You are physical and engage in action and exciting activity. Finally, this year your efforts will begin to pay off! Simplify your life and focus on how to build solid foundations. Work with purpose. Physical exercise is important, so you should explore enjoyable physical activities, while maintaining social distance.