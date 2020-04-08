Daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 AM to 4:45 PM EDT today (5:30 AM to 1:45 PM PDT). After that, the Moon moved from Libra to Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Play by the rules now because you have to come along to get along. The Moon is the opposite of your sign and the odds on Saturn at some point. In addition, the Alert of the Month is now undermining both shopping and key decisions. Keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may find it difficult to deal with authority figures today. Therefore, do not trust too much, for it may be rubbed by the wrong person. (Especially at work.) Don’t let your ambition get into trouble. Play your cards close to your chest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It was a playful, creative day! However, rules and regulations can stand in the way of something you want to do. If so, do not dare to rule. In fact, play by the rules as this will be the easiest way to deal with today. Don’t look for trouble.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family relationships are strained today, especially in discussions about shared property, will, inheritance or insurance issues. You may not agree with how a person wants to do things or how they want to share things – or not share things. As good as you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Difficulties with partners and close friends are likely today. (You can be bossy.) Whatever the cause, and despite your enthusiasm, someone or something can throw cold water into your plans. Meanwhile, the relationships with friends and members of the groups are great! Go through what works.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a difficult financial statement day. For starters, check the Moon Alert to see your time zone and when you should avoid shopping or making important decisions. (From 8:30 AM to 4:45 PM EDT today (5:30 AM to 1:45 PM PDT.) The forewarned is a weapon.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

For most of the day, the Moon is on your sign, which can make you a little more emotional than ever. However, it does give you an advantage. Today is also a Moon Alert (see above). Don’t push your luck talking to authority figures. You need to know when to hold and when to fold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep plugging in today because of the bigger picture, you want to get better now. The difficulty now is that Moon Alert does not encourage efficiency. However, it does encourage creativity. A figure of authority or rule in the home might prevent you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Now you are in a playful mood and you will have opportunities to express your creativity and playful nature – it is true. However, someone older, perhaps a woman, may be able to stop you or create some obstacles. This is happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus will always be on home and family during this time. However, be careful when dealing with financial matters because people will notice what you are doing, and they will certainly notice if you make a bad choice. Careful footsteps. Don’t spend money on the Moonlight. (See above.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Now has an upbeat moment; however, it also has moments of frustration because you can’t do what you really want to do. Instead, try to use the time during the Moonlight Month (see above) to apply your creative skills. Get some exercise if you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You want to talk to others today because you want to enlighten someone about something. However, do not come out of a limbo as financial, debt, credit and shared assets are now dicey areas. Avoid spending money or making important decisions during the Moonlight Month.

If Today is Your Birthday

Actor Taylor Kitsch (1981) shares your birthday today. You are an optimist. You are looking for a balance in life and being careful about big decisions. Since this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that puts you in a new direction, which can be crucial to your success next year. Why not explore meditation, yoga or any other discipline that will help you to gain a better understanding of who you are?