[daily-life-of-beloved-leto-soccer-coach-celebrated-with-2-memorial-solutions]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Not one particular but two ceremonies Thursday honored the life of a beloved Leto Superior University soccer coach.

Patrick Kronk unexpectedly died more than the weekend at the age of 27.

When it’s unclear how he died, both of those services designed it extremely very clear how Kronk lived: a life brimming with kindness for all individuals he knew.

“To the Kronk family, thank you for elevating a male who meant so a lot to all of us,” mentioned Chris Rodriguez, one particular of Kronk’s players, throughout the Thursday night company at his childhood church in Land O’ Lakes.

Stories shared painted the photograph of a person pushed by relatives, religion, and football. The sanctuary was standing space only, with overflow rooms streaming the company established up elsewhere in the church.

“Anyone who has ever experienced the privilege of assembly Coach Kronk will notify you he experienced the most significant smile on his facial area, constantly,” mentioned a further player at the podium.

Kronk experienced only been at Leto for two yrs but testimonials from college students and gamers exhibit his legacy will live on there for much longer than that.

The faculty bussed the total football group to the company to enable them pay back their ultimate respects.

“Coach, I guarantee I’m likely to hold preventing for additional,” reported Rodriguez. “Not just in soccer, but also in the classroom.”

Kronk’s brother Chris spoke at the summary of the Thursday night time company.

“Patrick is long gone but his legacy of really like can stay on in anyone in this room right now,” he reported.

Leto’s student authorities also structured a assistance on campus Thursday early morning so the total student body could say goodbye.

Rather of flowers, the Kronk family asked for donations to the Leto football software to create a scholarship in his honor.

