Daily low-dose aspirin was found not to ward off dementia

There is good evidence that a daily baby aspirin reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke, and some have thought inflammation-lowering effects might also help in delaying mental decline. But taking a daily low-dose aspirin did not appear to be effective in lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, a new study report.

For the study, in neurology, the researchers set up a controlled trial with 19,114 men and women over 70 who were free of cardiovascular disease and dementia at baseline.

Half were randomly assigned to take 100 milligrams of aspirin daily, while the other half took a placebo.

After an average follow-up of nearly five years and annual screenings, the researchers found no difference between groups in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment. They found declining cognitive function over time, but the speed and degree of that decline was the same in both groups.

The researchers found no effect in various subgroups, either – people with high blood pressure or diabetes, smokers or those with high cholesterol, or those who were overweight or obese. One limitation of the study was that patients were followed for less than five years.

“If you are 70 or older and without evidence of cardiovascular disease, it is very difficult to improve on your success. Co-author, Dr. Anne B. Newman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, said a very low risk for dementia in this study.

Heart problems are not affected by omega-3 fatty acids, study finds

Omega-3 fatty acids have almost no effect, good or bad, on the risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer.

Those findings are from two large studies, one an update to the Cochrane database of systematic reviews and the second to the British Journal of Cancer, which combines data from dozens of randomized controlled trials.

Of the 28 high quality trials covered in the Cochrane analysis, with durations ranging from one to more than seven years, pool results showed little or no effect of omega-3 supplementation on dying from any cause, dying from disease cardiovascular, cardiovascular events such as heart. seizure or stroke, or heart rhythm disorder. There was low-quality evidence of a small effect on cardiovascular heart disease mortality. The investigation showed little evidence of any benefit from the few trials that tested eating fish oil.

The analysis in the British Journal of Cancer showed no beneficial effect on cancer diagnosis or cancer death but the review found that high doses of omega-3 supplementation could slightly increase the risk of prostate cancer and cancer death. The authors conclude that this small increase probably offset by the small protective effects on cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society both recommend omega-3s to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, but Lee Hooper, a nutrition reader at Norwich Medical School who worked on both studies, said the evidence does not support these. recommendations.

“We tried to get it right,” he said. “We tried to make sure all the details are there. We tried to check every way to make sure we didn’t miss something. And all we see are these pitfalls and benefits that seem to balance each other.”