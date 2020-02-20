[daimler-slims-down-mercedes-management-in-effectiveness-drive]



FILE Photograph: Harald Wilhelm, CFO of German luxurious automobile maker Daimler AG, speaks at the once-a-year success news meeting in Stuttgart, Germany, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German vehicles and trucks maker Daimler explained it would revamp the management of its finance, creation and development portfolios to get rid of duplicate layers amongst Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG.

As a final result, Daimler’s Main Economic Officer Harald Wilhelm will choose about obligation as finance main at Mercedes-Benz AG from April 1 and Mercedes-Benz Chief Economic Officer Frank Lindenberg will go away, the enterprise stated.

Wolf-Dieter Kurz will consider on duty for merchandise approach and steering at Mercedes-Benz Automobiles. He is at present dependable for the small business conditions of merchandise initiatives.

Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius will choose around accountability for Mercedes Vans from Wilfried Porth, who retains his job as head of human sources, Daimler mentioned.

Markus Schaefer, at present administration board member for Investigate and Mercedes-Benz Cars enhancement, will develop into chief functioning officer at Daimler AG, the Stuttgart-based mostly corporation said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor enhancing by Thomas Seythal and Jane Merriman)