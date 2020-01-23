Dairyland Power will close coal-fired power plant in Genoa, 80 jobs are to be cut

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 3:20 PM CST / Updated: January 23, 2020 / 3:22 PM CST

After more than five decades, Dairyland Power announced that they will close their coal-fired Genoa station.

The closure of the plant is expected to affect around 80 employees. Dairyland Power has announced plans to offer various HR programs to those affected by the closure.

These programs include a special pension program for those entitled. Other programs include qualification programs, internal placement programs, and outplacement services.

“Our employees work diligently to provide Dairyland members with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity every day. We respect and care very much about our people and have developed programs to support and minimize the impact during this transition, ”said Barb Nick, President and CEO. “This decision is also in line with our sustainability plan and its focus on continuously adding renewable resources.”

They are planning to close by mid-2021.