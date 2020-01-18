Daiya Seto breaks the 11-year-old Japanese 200-meter butterfly record

Daiya Seto set a Japanese record for 1 minute 52.53 seconds and won the men’s 200m butterfly in the Champions Swim Series 2020 in Beijing on Saturday.

Although he said he was not in good shape, Seto broke the national brand set by Takeshi Matsuda at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the days leading up to the ban on full-body swimsuits.

Seto’s time was 1.80 seconds behind the current world record that Hungarian Kristof Milak set last July and is now the third fastest time in the world after the time of 1:51:51 measured by Michael Phelps from the USA in 2009 ,

“I was surprised when I got this great record. My condition is not so good, ”said Seto. “When I think about how I can go bankrupt and win in difficult situations and then set a record for Japan in my personal best, that’s a huge boost in confidence.”

Seto ended the race with 3.34 points behind the second-placed Hungarian Tamas Kenderesi. The Japanese Masato Sakai finished third with 1: 56.23.

The national record is Seto’s first in a 50-meter pool, but it came closer almost an hour later when his time in the 300 single medley was 0.48 less than that of Kosuke Hagino at 1: 55.07 ,

