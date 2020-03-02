dakota-&-elle-fanning’s-sister-flick-‘the-nightingale’-will-get-release-day

Dakota and Elle Fanning are heading to the big display collectively for the very first time!

The sisters’ impending movie The Nightingale just got a December 25, 2020 release date!

Dakota and Elle will enjoy sisters in the new motion picture, which is based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same identify.

The coming-of-age tale can take location on the eve of WWII and follows their wrestle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. The tale was

The story is inspired by the brave women of all ages of the French Resistance who assisted downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish kids.

See what Elle had to say about acting with Dakota for the initially time!