Dakota Fanning stuns green for SAG Awards 2020 | 2020 SAG Awards, Dakota Fanning, SAG Awards

Dakota Fanning shines in a light green dress at 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actress appeared at the event to support her new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for several awards, including the lead actor and the supporting actor.

The film is also nominated for an exceptional performance by a group.

Some of our favorite stars like Joey king, the young cast of Jojo Rabbit and the stars of Stranger Things are nominated for the awards this year. Be sure to connect this evening at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For information: dakota wore a Valentino dress with Fred Leighton jewelry, Sophia Webster shoes and a Roger Vivier bag.

