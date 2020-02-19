[dakota-lotus-jumps-for-joy-at-‘onward’-premiere-with-olivia-sanabia-&-more!]

Dakota Lotus perfects the leap in the air pose at the premiere of Disney/Pixar’s Onward held at El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday evening (February 18) in Hollywood.

The 15-calendar year-old Coop and Cami Check with The Environment actor was joined by his co-stars Olivia Sanabia, Paxton Booth, and Albert Tsai.

Also in attendance have been Upside-Down Magic stars Elie Samouhi, Alison Fernandez and Max Torina, Just Roll With It‘s Kaylin Hayman and Ramon Reed, Matt Bennett, Kimiko Glenn, Nia Sioux, Teala Dunn, and 10 Items We Should Do Prior to We Split Up siblings Brady and Mia Sinclair Jenness.

FYI: Dakota is donning an ASOS suit. Olivia is carrying a Kaftan Studio leading, Max Mara trousers, Myktisti shoes, and Natalie Mills jewelry. Mia is wearing a Moncler costume and Converse footwear.

