Dalby was hit by flooded rain, Darling Downs

Life and property could be at risk as a regional city in Queensland is at risk of severe flooding.

Parts of Dalby, 208 km northwest of Brisbane, are flooded after heavy rains in the region.

The Myall Creek, which flows through the city, peaked at 3.15 meters around 6 a.m. and is currently 3.1 m high and falls with moderate floods.

Drayton Street in Dalby. (Facebook / Darling Downs storm and weather)

It is likely that it will remain in the moderate flood level area (3m) on Sunday morning as the flooding continues to arrive and property along its banks is at risk.

Across the region, two people had to be rescued from a car in flooding in Greenmount, south of Toowoomba, and around 10 houses were evacuated in Jondaryan.

The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy thunderstorms also caused heavy downpours around Warwick, at over 80 millimeters per hour.

Most of the heavy rainfall was said to have settled off the coast, but showers are expected today in southeast Queensland.

Mayor of Western Downs Paul McVeigh met with the local civil protection group this morning.

“Last night we had significant rain in the Myall Creek basin,” said City Councilor McVeigh.

“The residents of the affected areas must be vigilant and prepare their homes for the effects of flooding in these lower areas.

“The Warrego Highway at Charles Drew Bridge is likely to be closed, and several roads in the region have already been affected.

“One of the challenges we face when the stream is level is that there is potential for more rain in the next few days, and since the catchment area is already quite saturated, the impact could be significant.

“We have cloudy but clear weather at the moment.

“It is strange to say that after such a long period of drought, it stops raining and that part of the flood can drain away and protect our residents.”