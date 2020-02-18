[dale-earnhardt-crash-19-years-back-for-the-duration-of-daytona-five-hundred-led-to-driver-security-improvements]

DAYTONA Beach front, FL — Nineteen years ago, February 18, 2001, racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in the final lap of the Daytona 500, a ‘remember wherever you were’ minute for motorsports enthusiasts everywhere.

Earnhardt, a North Carolina icon nicknamed “The Intimidator” for his daring driving character, was in the final lap of the “Fantastic American Race” in 2001 right after his automobile produced speak to with Ken Schrader and Sterling Martin’s. Earnhardt’s automobile slammed into the wall, leading to him to die promptly of a head harm, in accordance to medical practitioners.

Right after his death, NASCAR implemented new safety steps for drivers and followers in the stands. Softer crash walls, extra intensive seat belt devices, superior roll cages are portion of that. Motorists are now also demanded to use head-and-neck security devices.

Earnhardt refused to have on a head-and-neck protection device, and many experts believe that it would have saved his lifetime.

Monday night time, the motorsports world held its collective breath just after Ryan Newman was in a scary incident in the rescheduled Daytona 500.

Newman went headfirst into the wall throughout the ultimate lap of the Dayton 500, just like Earnhardt 19 decades previously. Fortunately, Newman survived his injuries. Health professionals reported Newman was in significant issue, but his injuries are not lifestyle-threatening.

Earnhardt, a indigenous of Kannapolis, North Carolina, received 7 Winston Cup championships and 76 races. In 1998, Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., retired from racing in 2017.