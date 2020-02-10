Daleba has monster night while Cathedral pays its only loss – Boston Herald

With the St. Mary’s and Cathedral girls’ basketball teams probably entering the late season as the clear favorites in Division 3 and 4 respectively, claiming the Catholic central grand title for this year can be a more difficult task than winning a state championship.

Monday night’s game between the No. 3 Spartans and the No. 7 Panthers was a showdown for the competition crown and looked a bit like a selection of squadrons that will be in Worcester in March. Senior Mackenzie Daleba had 27 points and 22 rebounds to empower the host Cathedral to an exciting 68-65 triumph, avenging their only defeat of the season.

“We were looking forward to this game after the loss,” Daleba said. “We were prepared for it. We practiced for their plays and really analyzed it, so we noticed. The first game was a wake-up call, and we came into this game with a stronger mentality and we came in as a team, and you could see that a lot of team basketball was going on. ”

The victory not only won at least part of the CCL for the 11-1 Panthers, but it broke an 18-game winning streak for St. Mary’s, who had not lost since falling in the first game of the season against Archbishop Williams .

“We were not going to win the competition with a blow,” said cathedral trainer Clinton Lassiter. “We knew it was going to be an air fight, it would be a fight, and that was exactly it. Everything met the hype. ”

No matter how dominant Daleba was during the first three quarters, she was held without a field goal in the fourth, opening the door for her teammates to play huge games.

With the game at 63-63 and the clock ticking in the direction of a minute to play, Ciana Gibson made a floating float to advance Cathedral for good. After a miss, St. Mary’s made a bit of a situational error, fouling with 24.3 seconds remaining and 10 on the shot clock, but it remained a one-possession game at 66-63 after 1-of-2 on the line of Ariana Vanderhoop .

Yirsy Queliz, who led the Spartans with 13 points off the bench, was polluted on the other side and lowered both to bring it to 66-65. St. Mary got a ball with 7.7 to play, but Cathedral retained possession of the arrow and Spartans had to Vanderhoop with a 5.1 second foul. This time she quietly knocked both down and a Queliz 3-pointer on the buzzer pulled back the edge.

Cathedral received all 68 points from its five starters, as Gibson had eight, Vanderhoop and Kiara Ansley 10 and Tayla Barros. St. Mary’s, who was 37-33 in the half, had seven players who scored at least six points, but the Panthers were able to limit Spartans star Maiya Bergdorf, whom she burned in the first meeting for a 32-32 in an 89 -64 rout, up to only eight.

“We have made some adjustments. They are a good executive team and after receiving the final game, they could not be stopped, “Lassiter said. “We wanted to make it more competitive and when we rattled them a bit, it came down to balance and busy and smart playing.”