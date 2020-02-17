[Dallas firefighter hurt by slipping particles discharged from hospital on the way to recovery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Truly worth]

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Fire Corps captain, Ronald (Ron) Janek, was discharged from Parkland Memorial Clinic on Sunday, just two times soon after particles fell on him while battling a fire in northwest Dallas.

A witness’s online video captured the minute the debris fell on a Dallas firefighter. (Credit rating: Jim Willits)

Captain Janek left Parkland at roughly one p.m. And he was surrounded by family. He experienced important injuries to his again, foot and some insignificant burns to his neck all of which are not life threatening.

DFR mentioned in a assertion Sunday that there will be no extra updates on its ongoing development.

“He and his family sustain their position about their wishes for privacy, but they really feel overcome by the show of assistance from men and women inside and exterior the fire company, as properly as by regional media, and would like to lengthen their gratitude undiluted. “

Janek has been in the division for 28 a long time and functions at Fire Station 19, as element of the department’s urban search and rescue workforce.