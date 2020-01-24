Dallas Keuchel apologizes for Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel apologized on Friday for his part in the Houston sign-stealing scandal.

“It is exactly what the state of baseball was at the time,” Keuchel said before the opening ceremony at SoxFest. “Was it against the rules? Yes that’s right. And I personally regret what happened throughout the situation. “

Specifically asked what he thought of Mike Fiers who was on the record about the Astros that used technology to steal plates, Keuchel said it was a “difficult subject” due to the tight nature of the clubhouse.

“It sucks as far as the clubhouse rule was broken,” he said. “I mean and I’m going with that. I don’t have much else to say about Mike.”

Keuchel, who signed a $ 55.5 million three-year contract to the Sox last month, became the first Astros player to apologize for the debacle.

His apology comes one day after agent Scott Boras told The Athletic that he didn’t think Astros players should regret the sign-stealing scandal because it was the organization’s fault.

