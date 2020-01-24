Dallas Keuchel apologizes for the Houston Astros 2017 sign theft program

January 24 (UPI) – Former Houston Astros ace and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel apologized on Friday for the Astros’ sign-theft scheme used during their 2017 World Series run.

Keuchel spoke for the White Sox at a fan convention and was the first member of the Astros 2017 to publicly apologize for the scam scandal. He was both apologetic and surprised by the attention associated with the sign stealing operation.

“First and foremost, I think apologies should be made … for everyone on the team,” Keuchel told reporters. “When the stuff was going it was never thought the way it was being done.”

Keuchel worked for the Astros from 2012 to 2018 before signing with the Atlanta Braves last season. In December, he signed a three-year contract with the White Sox for $ 55.5 million.

Earlier this off-season, a league investigation confirmed that the Astros 2017 cheated during the regular season and post-season of their 2017 World Series winning campaign. According to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the Astros used an illegal camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams.

The sign stealing operation resulted in the suspension and subsequent dismissal of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch.

“If something comes out in the course of a big league ball season, it is always so advanced that we ask ourselves:” Oh my god, that has never happened before, “said Keuchel.” I will not go into certain details, but throughout the 2017 playoffs, everyone used multiple characters. For factual reasons, when nobody is on the ground, when there are several in the history of baseball. “Sign?

“There were probably six out of eight teams that used multiple characters. It’s just what baseball’s condition was at the time. Was it against the rules? Yes it was, and I personally apologize for what happened , the.” whole situation. “

Former Astros launcher Mike Fiers revealed the team’s operation in which the signs were stolen in an interview with The Athletic in November. Keuchel was measured in his answer when asked about Fiers’ role in unveiling the scheme.

“Many people are not happy that Mike came out and said something, or that it even happened,” said Keuchel. “At the same time, there is some suffering in the boys ‘voices. … It will take a long time, but I am sure that it is still fresh in the back of the boys’ minds.

“I don’t think anyone will come out of other teams. You see what’s going to happen now … It sucks that the clubhouse rule was broken, and that’s where I go. I don’t.” I really have a lot to say about Mike. “

The scandal also spread to other MLB teams. As a result, the Boston Red Sox separated from coach Alex Cora, who acted as bank coach for Astros earlier this month.

The New York Mets did the same with Carlos Beltran, a seasoned 2017 Astros player who was named manager of the Mets in November. Manfred said the league is still investigating allegations that the 2018 Red Sox under Cora are also using technology to steal opponents’ signs.