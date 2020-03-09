Dallas Mavericks, fans take precautions as coronavirus worries rise – Dallas News / Fort Worth News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML942d1c63a4eae833e81ac3537fea72b311%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday, concerns about coronavirus make fans take extra precautions.

“We work in the grass industry, so we’re always washing our hands, but we’re trying not to touch the surfaces,” said Megan Caldwell.

“Of course, hand sanitizer,” Nicole McWhorter said. “We walked when we got here and there was hand sanitizer everywhere”

As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the NBA is paying close attention.

“The NBA has obviously invested a lot in trying to figure out exactly what’s going on … talking to the CDC, the World Health Organization,” said Marc Kuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. “Our doctors and our coaches have regular meetings with the league, receiving constant updates.”

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the championship sent a memorandum to the teams telling them to be prepared to play without fans, if needed.

“I think it would be tough,” Mavs fan Bryan Liecnick said. “It would be difficult for the players.”

Lakers player Lebron James said he opposes.

“I’m not playing,” he said. “If I don’t have fans in the crowd … that’s what I play for.”

“I can’t blame him,” Liecnick said. “I think it’s about the fans for him.”

The NBA is also urging players to avoid hitting all five and signing autographs and is considering plans to restrict access to locker rooms to protect players.

“We have to achieve this, attack him before he attacks us, just to be able to advance … because I’m sure I don’t want him,” Mavs fan King Cain said.

The Dallas Stars, who also play in the CAA, are taking extra precautions. Yesterday, they did not allow the media to enter the locker room. Post-game interviews took place on a podium.