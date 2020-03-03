Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis named participant of the week – Up News Details Dallas / Fort Value

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time, this time a Dallas Mavericks player has been named participant of the week in the Western Conference. The NBA declared currently that Mavericks striker / center Kristaps Porzingis received the honor for the online games played from Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 1.

This is the second time that the Latvian 7 & # 39 three ″ has been named player of the 7 days in his profession, and happens after foremost the Mavs to a 3-one history with an average of 26.3 details, 11.8 rebounds and two.three blocks for every game, all the optimum tools for that section. Porzingis week culminated with 38 details, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Sunday’s victory about Minnesota. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Dallas player with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 block traces. Porzingis was also named player of the 7 days in 2017 as a member of the New York Knicks.

His teammate Luka Doncic was named participant of the week in November, and the couple turned the to start with teammate of the Mavericks to gain the player of the 7 days in the similar year considering the fact that 2014 when Nowitzki and Monta Ellis attained the feat .

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named participant of the week in the Eastern Meeting, marking the very first time this time that two European players have been named in the similar 7 days.

In its 47 game titles this period, Prozingis is averaging 19.2 details, 9.4 rebounds, 2. blocks in 30.8 minutes for each video game. Porzingis has also recorded 21 double doubles this year, which ties his vocation record for most in a one year.