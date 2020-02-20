[Dallas Sidekicks will use the uniform of a various group following the stolen staff through the team’s food on the highway – Up Information Facts Dallas / Fort Well worth]

ONTARIO, California (CBSDFW.COM) – When in Southern California for a football match against the Ontario Fury on Wednesday, an individual stole the Dallas Sidekicks team in the course of a crew food.

The law enforcement ended up notified and a report was submitted straight away.

The Sidekicks claimed Fury approached to assist the workforce.

Performing with their local sponsors, Sidekicks and Fury have identified products for the workforce to use and Wednesday night’s video game will keep on.

The Sidekicks will use the uniforms of the previous Stockton Hurry.

Fury’s sponsor, 100% Soccer, agreed to assistance the Sidekicks with shoes, shin guards and other machines needed for tonight’s activity.

“In the close, we are all a single family,” said Ontario Fury president Bernie Lilavois. “It is unfortunate that this has took place, but I am glad that we ended up ready to implement a strategy immediately and support the‘ Kicks put together for tonight. ” When I referred to as Dennis at 100% Soccer, he comprehended and needed to help in any way I could. “

A spokesman for Dallas Sidekicks expressed his many thanks to Fury for his enable and they have been creating arrangements to return with Sidekicks uniforms for their future activity at the Turlock Cal Convey on Friday night.