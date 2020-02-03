Damaged Air Canada plane lands in Spain – Boston Herald after tense hours

By ARITZ PARRA and CIARÁN GILES

MADRID (AP) – Passengers on an Air Canada Boeing 767 who made a safe emergency landing on Monday evening in Madrid have described how they fly for hours in circles to burn fuel in a tense calm.

Toronto-bound flight AC837, which carried 128 passengers, departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon, but almost immediately had to request an emergency return after one of the two engines was damaged and a tire broke during takeoff.

Brock Mierzejewski, from Vancouver, who was on the plane with his parents, said to The Associated Press: “Of course we have a lot of nervous tension while we were in the air, but the pilots have done a fantastic job.”

“We are still a bit in shock, but happy to be safe,” said Mierzejewski shortly after the plane landed at Adolfo Suárez-Barajas International Airport. It was quickly surrounded by emergency vehicles, fire engines and ambulances.

There was no immediate information about the cause of the failure.

“Landed safely, everything is fine!” Said Guido Fioravantti, from New York, whose father was on the plane and told him that the cabin had remained ‘calm and collected’ during the trial.

“Pilots train a lot for this, so no reason to panic. It is also more common than many people would think, “said Fioravantti.

The plane spent nearly four hours in circles around Madrid and burned fuel before it was light enough to land. The Spanish Ministry of Defense sent an F18 fighter jet to evaluate the damage to the landing gear.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft “experienced an engine problem shortly after takeoff” from the same airport, as well as a torn tire – one of 10 on the Boeing 767-300. It added that the aircraft “is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this opportunity.”

“Nonetheless, an emergency was declared to gain the priority of landing,” Air Canada said.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish airport operator, AENA, told the AP that the airline had requested a lock for an emergency landing about 30 minutes after taking off.

A spokesperson for Enaire, the Spanish aviation authority, said that the landing gear of the aircraft did not fold properly when taking off and that part of it might have damaged part of one of the engines.

The officials were not authorized to be mentioned in media reports.

It was the second incident of the day at Madrid’s international airport, the busiest in the country. Earlier on Monday, the airport was closed for more than an hour due to the reported observation of nearby drones.

___

AP writer Robert Gillies contributed to this report from Toronto.