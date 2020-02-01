Damian Lillard of LA Lakers stays focused on the emotional night

The incredible Grace sung by Usher, Oprah Winfrey embraced the owner of The Lakers, Jeanie Buss and other tributes made the team’s first home game an emotional night. The unstoppable performance of Damian Lillard did not make it any easier.

The Los Angeles Lakers paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant when the team returned to action at the Staples Center

Portland Trail Blazers 127-119 LA Lakers

Lillard led his Portland Trail Blazers to a sand victory against the Lakers.

The teams even played each other in the first half when the teams tried to return to basketball.

The Blazer attacker, Carmelo Anthony, did not play because he still regretted the loss of his friend Bryant, which meant that the Portland leader, Lillard, had to set the tone.

While scoring 19 points in the first half, he overcame that with a great third quarter, inspired playing basketball after being recalled for a technical foul. His score display included a furious impulse and immersion in a sea of ​​purple and gold T-shirts, as well as a dazzling series of three-point shots. The defense of the Lakers was aimed at Lillard, who then involved his teammates.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, “It has been a tough night all night,” as his team entered the fourth quarter for 10 points.

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant with an emotional speech before the Staples Center audience before the Los Angeles Lakers come back into action on Friday night

The player the Lakers are now heading to in difficult situations, LeBron James, aimed the ship straight after returning to the field, including a deep three to narrow the gap to four. But it would not be enough, and the Lakers eventually accepted the loss of 8 points with 20 seconds to go.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the Portland Trail Blazers in the early hours of Saturday morning, their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant

Lillard’s 48 led the way, which was his seventh game with more than 30 points. But it was not easy, as he explained after the game.

He said: “It was hard. Everyone had a lot of emotions. One of our legends and icons in the world. It was a difficult night and the game started slowly, but both teams found it after the first half and it was a great game .

“When we play this game, we play it because we love it.”

“It’s hard to get out of something like that and be proud of it, given the situation.

“The only thing we have in common with Kobe is the love for this game, and we are here and we wanted to go out and honor him (fight hard).”

Denver Nuggets 127-115 Milwaukee Bucks

Highlights from the Denver Nuggets visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 15 of the NBA

A dominant second half of the Denver Nuggets gave the Milwaukee Bucks, the only remaining team in the NBA with less than 10 losses, a rare frustrating afternoon, although Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to gain 31 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

The way the Nuggets surpassed a typical dominant performance of the ruling MVP in the competition was with a team performance. All Denver players who set foot on the field ended the game with two figures in the scoring column, however, it was Nikola Jokic and Will Barton who led the way, both with almost double the double.

Nikola Jokic celebrates a basket during the Denver victory over Utah

Milwaukee exploded through the door, with 43 points in the first quarter, but the home team only led 8 to enter the second. By playing back and forth in the second quarter, the door remained open for visitors, who beat the Bucks with 16 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Denver has caused damage outside the three-point line, hit 22 of the 46 long-range shots and each Nugget hit at least one three.

The loss puts Milwaukee 41-7 in the season with easily the best record in the league, while Denver’s second consecutive win puts the Nuggets in second place behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets 128-121 Dallas Mavericks

A fight throughout Texas saw the Houston Rockets set the tone early in their local court and never look back at the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic.

Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks visit to the Houston Rockets in week 15 of the NBA

The Slovenian star sprained his ankle during training and could stay out until the NBA All-Star recess, but the Mavericks showed a great fight, eaves often criticized Kristaps Porzingis the slack in the scoring column. However, his 35 points and 12 rebounds would not be enough to beat the Rockets, who had two scorers of 30 points to fight with: James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

James Harden celebrates a basket in the Houston victory over Denver

Harden added 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals to his 35 points, while Westbrook scored 32 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals. This made Houston too hot for Dallas, and despite an attempt to return in the fourth quarter, it was a case of too little, too late, when the visitors withdrew to a place in the rankings.

Oklahoma City 111-107 Phoenix Suns

Highlights from the Oklahoma City Thunder visit to the Phoenix Suns in week 15 of the NBA

Despite the loss of one of the all-time legends of the Russell Westbrook franchise last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder has not lost a step. The player they got in return, Chris Paul, helped the young list stay competitive and the team keeps trying to close off a seed of playoffs.

Paul scored 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in a round-trip game that ended with Danilo Gallinari with 27 points.

Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles on the field

After being missed as an All-Star reserve, Devin Booker contributed 27 points, which was matched by Kelly Oubre Jr., who also made 11 rebounds, but the duo failed to stop the Thunder during the final quarter. The visitors beat the home team 32-26 in the last draw.

Toronto Raptors 105-92 Detroit Pistons

The reigning Toronto Raptors champions continue to surprise the competition, as they now occupy second place in the Eastern Conference after beating the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

Highlights of the Toronto Raptors’ visit to the Detroit Pistons in week 15 of the NBA

The man leading the attack is Pascal Siakam, and his 30 point and seven rebound output made him on his way to the Raptors. Serge Ibaka contributed 21 points, while Fred VanVleet had a complete performance by adding two steals to his 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, which made up for a night in which Kyle Lowry fought in all areas.

Kyle Lowry in action against the Detroit Pistons

The team’s total effort overshadowed another 20 points and 20 rebounds from Andre Drummond while his Detroit Pistons fought in the scoring department outside of Derrick Rose’s 21.

The Toronto victory yields a solid advantage between them and the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, who are a third seed, in a competitive Eastern Conference this year.

Chicago Bulls 118-133 Brooklyn Nets

The highlights of the Chicago Bulls visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 15 of the NBA

When Kyrie Irving leaves for 54 points, it will be difficult for every team to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, much less with the unfortunate Chicago Bulls.

At the end of the first half, Irving scored a quick break layout and then stole the inside pass and hit a long set of three in the doorbell to shoot 10 perfect shots in the first half for 27 points.

Kyrie Irving # 11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives the ball against the Detroit Pistons on January 25, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The attack then continued, but Irving also had help from Spencer Dinwiddie, who added up 20 points and 16 points and eight rebounds from Taurean Prince.

The Bulls still managed to score well, shooting 48.8 percent of the field, but the lack of defense was obvious because Irving was unstoppable.

Memphis Grizzlies 111-139 New Orleans Pelicans

Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies’ visit to the New Orleans pelicans in week 15 of the NBA

It may be just five games, but the Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram combination seems to work well for the New Orleans pelicans.

Williamson and Ingram combined with 54 points in a win over the current eighth seed in the play-off chart, leading the way in a total effort by the team that closed the gap in the rival of the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson enjoyed his first win with the New Orleans pelicans

Williamson scored 24 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists and won the first confrontation of his races between the two best picks in the 2019 NBA Draft against Ja Morant, who, despite some partners who defy gravity, managed only 16 points and three assists. achieve.

Ingram scored 20 with seven rebounds, but eight pelicans finished with a total of two digits and made a great victory for the home team.