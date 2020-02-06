“Damn it, you can see his damn bone!” – Shane Long was shocked after a leg injury from James Ward-Prowse, a teammate from Southampton

Southampton fans can breathe a sigh of relief after it has been confirmed that James Ward-Prowse’s only cut to his leg was a deep cut in the fourth round loss at Tottenham on Wednesday night in Tottenham.

The Saints midfielder was removed on a stretcher and oxygenated after being caught on the right leg by Ryan Sessegnon.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse suffered a cruel leg injury against TottenhamGetty Images – Getty

Ward-Prowse was sent off in the first half and needed oxygen. Getty Images – Getty

Ward-Prowse was depicted with a face contorted with pain and clung to teammate Danny Ings while he was undergoing treatment. The pictures showed a deep cut in his leg when Sessegnon appeared shaken by the incident.

Irish international Shane Long, who made it 1-1 at night, was also shocked by the cruel injury.

TV microphones caught the 33-year-old when he went to his ailing teammate.

Some good news #saintsfc

According to Ralph, the Ward Prowse injury is just a deep cut, not worse – possibly suitable for Burnley https://t.co/qqxZQ7KLoj

– Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) February 5, 2020

BT Sport later said during its broadcast that Southampton was concerned that Ward-Prowse had suffered a ligament damage and a deep cut.

Fortunately, these concerns have been resolved after the game, and there has been positive news regarding the condition of the 25-year-old – with the possibility that he could even face Burnley in St. Marys on Saturday.

READ MOST IN FOOTBALL

UNCOVERED

Predicting how the Premier League will look at the end of the season

UNCOVERED

“He just kindled it, man” – O’Hara’s inside story about the fight between Keane and David

UNCOVERED

Probably – How the championship table ends in February 2019/20

CLOCK

Chaos in Brazil as a player kicks rival fan in the head and riot police are involved

not on

Sancho would reject Liverpool’s move to join another club instead, ex-Rot claims

TEASE

“I think you are aware of me” – a man from Rangers speaks about Liverpool’s interest

mammoth

European giants prepare £ 150m Van Dijk bid as he “might be ready for a new challenge”

Pretty in Pink

David Beckham shows the new Inter Miami stadium with pink seats