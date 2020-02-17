[damon-albarn-announces-new-london-exhibit-with-the-nearer-the-fountain,-a-lot-more-pure-the-stream-flows-challenge]

Damon Albarn has introduced specifics of a new London display with his The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows job.

The job, motivated by the landscapes of Iceland, was declared back in Oct, alongside with particulars of a Uk tour established to get put this May well and attribute a London display at the Barbican.

Now, an additional gig in the money has been tagged onto the conclusion of the run – Albarn will engage in the Palladium on June three. The tour will wrap up in the project’s spiritual home of Iceland, taking part in the Harpa live performance corridor in Reykjavik on June 12.

A synopsis of the new undertaking from the Blur and Gorillaz frontman reads: “The land of the midnight solar, Iceland is a exclusive place, filled with an abundance of purely natural natural beauty glaciers, volcanoes, thermal springs, mountains and gorgeous headlands.

Damon Albarn, 2019

“Stretching across two continents it’s a land where North The united states and Eurasian tectonic plates satisfy. What can be extra fascinating than the signals of the passage of time and the fragility of character.”

“This new piece from Albarn, a repeated visitor to Iceland for almost 3 many years, will see the musician perform this new, very personalized piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano. The title is taken from a John Clare poem entitled Love and Memory.”

Past summertime, Albarn appeared to announce the conclusion of his other project The Great, The Poor & The Queen. 2018 observed the band launch their initially album in 11 yrs with ‘Merrie Land’.

Gorillaz, meanwhile, are however heading powerful, launching a new ‘Song Machine’ project this thirty day period with a Slaves and Slowthai collaboration, when teasing a more new keep track of with Tame Impala.