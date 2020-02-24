damon-dash-phone-calls-his-children-“silly-clowns”,-and-considers-his-son-“female”

%MINIFYHTML09cb532a2d73c2167b569318ad3c5af611%

The hip-hop pioneer and his two little ones, Boogie and Ava, try to fix their romantic relationship by attending a therapy session in vain, although insulting.

Up News Facts –



It is protected to say that Damon Dash He isn’t going to have the best connection with his children. In a recent episode of “Expanding Hip Hop“the music mogul and his two small children, Boogie and Ava, tried out to maintenance their rigidity by continuing to use treatment in vain.

During the session, Damon admitted acquiring issues with his son’s struggles with the use of medications and alcoholic beverages and how Boogie prevented him right after he was launched from rehab. Boogie quickly defended himself with Ava’s aid, which caused the businessman to accuse them of lying and being “disrespectful,” and points just went further south following that.

“You happen to be spoiled,” Damon advised his daughter in a moment. “I am extremely let down in you. You are a kid, I took treatment of you and you in no way gave nearly anything in your everyday living. You are disrespectful.” When Boogie informed his father to “consider care of his affairs,” he replied: “You are so sensitive, you are a minimal lady in everything.” He also reported that his son has been performing “ridiculous.”

Boogie and Ava then insisted that his father calmed down, which enraged him even far more and manufactured him toss insults to both of those of them. “Disrespect has to halt, stupid. Sit down or I’m leaving!” the Scream. “Silly. The family members, whichever happens, never goes from the household. You are a clown, each are clowns.”

Damon eventually left the space when Ava advised him to “go away.” He instructed them just before leaving: “I’m ill of you.”

Boogie is Damon’s son with his ex-girlfriend with Linda Williams. Meanwhile, Ava shares with his ex-wife Rachel Roy. The father and daughter have not had the best relationship considering that their divorce from the manner designer, and Ava accuses him of being like a terrible father.

“They accuse me of remaining like a poor father,” he explained in an episode of the WeTV sequence. “Ava, disrespecting me on the road. I will converse to her in the motor vehicle I purchased her, and she will basically go away, like disrespectful white persons. If she is going to get concerned in the [expletive] her mother is performing, no it ought to be for me preventing to be a father. Like, is he heading to turn into his mother with me? ”