Damon Lindelof Fascinated in Accomplishing a MCU or Star Wars Undertaking

Damon Lindelof interested in performing an MCU or Star Wars undertaking

Subsequent the important achievement of HBO’s superhero drama miniseries Watchmen, it appears like acclaimed collection creator Damon Lindelof has established his sights on another potential massive undertaking. Talking with Fandom, Lindelof has uncovered that he’s unquestionably interested in operating on a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the fact he’s impressed with the experimental way that the franchise is now heading to. Which is why he would like to do an MCU task, significantly a little something like Marvel Studios’ impending Disney+ collection WandaVision.

“I believe that carrying out something in the Marvel universe, wherever in the Marvel Universe, would be genuinely possibly thrilling for me, primarily as they get started to get a minimal bit much more experimental,” Lindelof mentioned. “Some of the items that I have found for ‘WandaVision,’ for example, just experience like, ‘Okay, now we’re receiving somewhere.’ Significantly in a television place.”

In addition, Lindelof, who is also acknowledged for manufacturing the most recent Star Trek films, experienced also expressed his curiosity in undertaking a Star Wars job in the foreseeable future wherever every little thing would have already settled with his close friend and long-time collaborator J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars movies. “And, at some place, but definitely not in the immediate future, I truly feel like I would appreciate to do a little something in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Probably a 10 years from now when I would no for a longer period be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

Set in the 1950s, WandaVision will adhere to the tale of Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of vintage sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-run beings dwelling their best suburban lives—begin to suspect that every thing is not as it appears.

It has also been verified by means of formerly introduced set images that the series will be showcasing the Sentient World Observation and Response Office or greater acknowledged as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that bargains with alien threats that jeopardize entire world safety. However, it is nevertheless unclear whether or not prominent S.W.O.R.D. customers these types of as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Model will also seem in the collection or not but this would definitely mark the stay-motion debut of the section and the initial Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will also see the return of Kat Dennings to the MCU, reprising her job as Darcy Lewis which she very last portrayed in 2013’s Thor: The Darkish Earth alongside with Randall Park returning as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Guy and the Wasp. It will also element MCU newcomers Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris as the developed-up variation of Monica Rambeau, a character who first manufactured her visual appearance in past year’s Captain Marvel.

Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) serving as the series’ producer, showrunner and head author. Matt Shakman is directing the series.

