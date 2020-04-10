Dan Abrams greets the media to cover Coronavirus

The founder of Mediaite and the lead legal analyst ABC Dan Abrams He praised the media for covering the coronation pandemonium, saying the institution had “been criticized for leading the country in the right direction”.

“I think the media has been critical to leading the country in the right direction,” Abrams said during a monologue on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show on Thursday, noting: “When some elements say it’s no different from flu, he explained why it is, and it was essentially different and much more dangerous. Finally, the narrative has largely disappeared. “

“When people weren’t talking or making serious social distances, so many media experts explained why it was critical and why something as simple as hand washing could make a big difference,” he said. “When some skeptics, including the administration, claimed that the country was ready, the media on the ground in hospitals and hospitals showed weaknesses, talking to doctors and nurses, and this helped us get critical supplies and move supply chain ahead. “

“No, that doesn’t mean we got where we needed to be, but it helped. When some people say that’s all the media advertising, the mainstream media didn’t stop. It didn’t stop talking to the experts and telling the stories. from the front lines, “Abrams explained. “And I’m talking about the big news companies that love to hate people. The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal ABC, the NBC, the CBS and the often-forgotten local news bulletins tell their residents the sometimes harsh and ugly truth “.

Abrams asked: “Does that mean everyone in the media was perfect? ​​Of course not. Mistakes were made, some things weren’t advanced enough. they should have been even more aggressive, while many on the right minimized the importance of the virus. But overall, the performance of the media is more than admirable, as journalists risk their own a security to get the information from the ground. With journalists working when others are told to stay home. “

“I will reserve the word heroes for the first correspondents who are at a completely different level in terms of their sacrifice, but at a time when no one really wants to defend the kind of amorphous media, I will conclude,” he concluded. “I would like to say that I welcome the vast and overwhelming majority of those who have done an excellent job and have gone through great dangers and have been left with slingshots and arrows to get the truth to the American people. And it seems to be working. You have helped. keep doing it. “

