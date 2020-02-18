[Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful 50 percent fly can face France in 6 Nations | Rugby Union News]

%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e711%

Josh Adams is match and has returned to coaching immediately after suffering a hip damage in Dublin

Dan Biggar experienced a concussion in the defeat towards Ireland

Wales is hoping that 50 percent the Dan Biggar fly will be able to confront France in the 6 Nations on Saturday.

Biggar experienced a concussion during his 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The Grand Slam champions are preventing at 10 just after Owen Williams was dominated out of the event with a hamstring personal injury.

On the other hand, Wales assistant mentor Jonathan Humphreys expects Biggar to be capable to face France in Cardiff.

He stated: "Dan Biggar is excellent. He is taking part in a complete education. With any luck , he will proceed and pass his protocols."

"Fingers crossed will be ready."

In the meantime, butt Josh Adams is fit and has returned to instruction after suffering a hip personal injury in Dublin.

Wales has also called Cardlam Blues, Hallam Amos, to swap Owen Lane, who has also been excluded from the relaxation of the campaign.