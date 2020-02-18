[Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful 50 percent fly can face France in 6 Nations | Rugby Union News]

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
[dan-biggar:-wales-hopeful-50-percent-fly-can-face-france-in-6-nations-|-rugby-union-news]

<pre> <pre>Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful half fly can face France in Six Nations | Rugby Union News</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e711%
%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e712%

Josh Adams is match and has returned to coaching immediately after suffering a hip damage in Dublin

Previous update: 02/18/20 two: 08 pm

%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e713%
%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e714%

Dan Biggar experienced a concussion in the defeat towards Ireland

%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e715%%MINIFYHTML5cb43735073e85549cda4240a26e73e716%

Wales is hoping that 50 percent the Dan Biggar fly will be able to confront France in the 6 Nations on Saturday.

Biggar experienced a concussion during his 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The Grand Slam champions are preventing at 10 just after Owen Williams was dominated out of the event with a hamstring personal injury.

On the other hand, Wales assistant mentor Jonathan Humphreys expects Biggar to be capable to face France in Cardiff.

He stated: "Dan Biggar is excellent. He is taking part in a complete education. With any luck , he will proceed and pass his protocols."

"Fingers crossed will be ready."

In the meantime, butt Josh Adams is fit and has returned to instruction after suffering a hip personal injury in Dublin.

Wales has also called Cardlam Blues, Hallam Amos, to swap Owen Lane, who has also been excluded from the relaxation of the campaign.