Schitt Creek actor and creator Dan Levy explained that the show’s finale was originally scheduled to be completely different.

The comedy series featured this latest episode of this week’s sixth and final season, which ended when David Rose (Levi) and Patrick Brawer (Noah Reid) got married.

However, the wedding was initially scheduled to close, but Levi revealed that David Alexis’s sister (Annie Murphy) is to marry her boyfriend Ted Mullen (Dustin Milligan).

“I think that was the decision that was made in the fourth season,” he said on the channel. “The more this story plays out, the more that this story felt like it was about personal growth in both of them, not necessarily a wedding.”

In the finale of the show, the relationship broke down. Alexis started her own PR company, and Ted moved to the Galapagos Islands.

“The wedding would almost not be what I would like for them. I want them to live bigger and bolder than ever,” Levy explained. “To do this, they seemed to have to take this next step on their own.

“I really feel that the Alexis-Ted break was one of the most special moments in our entire series because I didn’t see a break that really celebrated the relationship the way it did on stage and at the same time gave people closure.”

Seasons 1-5 Creek Sheath is available for broadcast in the UK, with Season 6 coming to service on May 14.