Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” remembers his parents

Overnight the delightful cast of Schitts Creek – Dan Levy, his father Eugene Levy. Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy – was watching See what’s happening live to talk about the last season of the show.

During the after-show part, Andy Cohen answered a call from “Nick from Canada” who wanted to ask “the legendary Dan Levy” about the ways in which the series he had created put a gay character in the foreground.

He asked what it meant for Levy to have “massive billboard advertising” for Schitt’s Creek showing him kissing another man, and whether he believed it would be possible if he grew up.

The actor replied:

“It’s a great question, and no, I didn’t think so. That is why it means so much to me and I have made so much effort. I think our show has always been an expression of love in all its repetitions, and this last season Celebrating with a huge two-story billboard of two men kissing on Sunset Boulevard is the worst move we’ve ever been able to do. I couldn’t be more proud of it and proud of everything the show stands for… ”

Then Dan Levy was asked when he came out and the story was cute. He said he was around 18 and his father Eugene got involved and said:

“I think it was mother who just said, ‘Okay, are you gay?'”

“She has,” said Dan. “My mother invited me to lunch one day and I said” Yes “. She almost knew it. My mother and I have a very close relationship in this sense and it almost felt as if she knew I was I’m ready. “

“We knew it longest,” added Eugene. “We waited and then mom couldn’t wait any longer.”

You can see the discussion around the 5.20 mark in the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXBXS7ekEXk [/ embed]

Image:

Getty Images / Charles Sykes