Dan Levy’s farewell to Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek ends with giving everyone a “Happy Ending,” in more ways than one for David (Dan Levy). The end of the series features the expected David and Patrick’s wedding (Noah Reid), the costume stopped for Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara, read more about it here) and a sweet and funny moment to catch the most fickle fans.

Although David’s dream wedding was ruined by the storm, the city came together to give the couple a special occasion complete with a call back to the past. Yes, “The Best” is part of the ceremony.

To make the final performance he was created together (with the father Eugene Levy), starring, writing and directing, Dan Levy took to social media to thank fans.

“The show has been a turning point in my life for the last seven years. Telling these stories, building these characters, and seeing them grow is a privilege I will always be grateful for. six amazing seasons is what I will miss the most. We built a family on the set and it’s reassuring to know that time will never change. I love you guys more than you will ever know, “Levy wrote.

“And for our audience, to be able to share this show with you, to see you fight it, to tell your friends about it, to convey the message of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and interest … that’s what I will tell you telling me for years has made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep doing something meaningful. You have taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in depth and inspire ways, but also the power to change the conversation and the consequences, change the life I know that you all definitely change me I’m very grateful for this time together. Here are more stories and more memories, whatever they may be.

With so much gratitude, my best wishes, and warm greetings,

DL x “

