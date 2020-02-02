Dan Lipinski has cash advantage over Illinois congress rivals Marie Newman, Rush Darwish in major Democratic primary

WASHINGTON – In the largest Democratic primary region in Chicago, Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., The final weeks of the 3rd Congress District campaign with more cash than main rivals Marie Newman and Rush Darwish.
And in the major Republican primary in the Chicago region, the willingness of state Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, to self-finance his bid – he has $ 1 million so far – puts him ahead of his main competitors in the seven competition for the 14th Congress District Chair held by freshman Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.
His main competition, Senator Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Ted Gradel, a Naperville businessman, also led substantial loans for their bids. They each shouted Oberweis in the last quarter of 2019.
KRISHNAMOORTHI FUNDRAISING CAMP
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Is the Illinois House fundraising champion, and he is only faced with nominal primary opposition and not a Republican opponent. He has a stunning $ 6,895,927 in campaign money in stock – more than twice than Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., Who is in second place with $ 3,330,558 in cash.
That balance allows Krishnamoorthi to inoculate himself against future challengers, recruit a future senate bid, or donate generously to House colleagues to help him climb into a leadership position.
FUNDRAIZING PHOTOS
Here’s a snapshot on the way to March 17, based on reports from the Federal Election Commission for 2019 that were submitted last week and that contained cash as of December 31:
3rd Congress district
Lipinski, from Western Springs, is taking part in a democratic three-game match in March against Newman, from La Grange, who nearly defeated him in 2018, and Darwish from Palos Hills, who runs a radio and television production company.
LIPINSKI
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 330,751
Entire cycle: $ 1,022,232
payouts
4th quarter: $ 156,036
Entire cycle: $ 582,927
Cash on hand: $ 867,803
NEW MAN
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 308,741
Full cycle: $ 1,199,968
payouts
4th quarter: $ 195,247
Full cycle $ 572,441
Cash on hand: $ 627,731
Darwish
Receipts
4th quarter $ 231,184
Full cycle: $ 656,648
payouts
4th quarter: $ 178,168.24
Full cycle: $ 371,128
Candidate loan: $ 80,750
Cash on hand: $ 371,128
6th Congress district
First year Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. And Republican Jeanne Ives have no major primary enemies. Their focus is already on the November elections, where Casten has a considerable advantage in terms of fundraising.
CASTEN
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 639,054
Entire cycle: $ 2,552,391
payouts
4th quarter: $ 165,024
Full cycle $ 932,344
Candidate loan: $ 141,756.15
Cash-on-hand: $ 1,921,568.20
IVES
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 267,997
Entire cycle: $ 608,295
payouts
4th quarter: $ 177,428
Entire cycle: $ 294,927
Cash on hand: $ 313,366
14th Congress district
Underwood is not confronted with a primary and is, just like Casten, an important GOP target.
UNDERWOOD
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 878,087
Full cycle: $ 2,636,906
payouts
4th quarter: $ 370,765
Full cycle: $ 1,400,221
Cash-on-hand: $ 1,681,428
Republicans
Oberweis
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 123,765
Entire cycle: $ 379,670
payouts
4th quarter: $ 204,389
Full cycle: $ 322,787
Candidate loan: $ 1,000,000.00
Cash-on-hand: $ 1,073,397.35
Gradel
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 269,648
Whole cycle: $ 838,408
payouts
4th quarter: $ 116,617
Full cycle: $ 189,281
Candidate loan: $ 230,000.00
Cash-on-hand: $ 649,126.92
Rezin
Receipts
4th quarter: $ 217,073
Entire cycle: $ 462,596
payouts
4th quarter: $ 113,890
Entire cycle: $ 133.207.01
Candidate loan: $ 200,000.00
Cash-on-hand: $ 329,389.18
None of the other Republicans who ran had more than $ 32,000 on hand. That’s Catalina Lauf, from Woodstock, who worked for Uber and the Trump Commerce department; Jerry Evans, from Warrenville, who owns a music school; James Marter, from Oswego, a former chairman of the Kendall County Republican Party; and Anthony Catella from St. Charles.
DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGES FUNDRAISING LAYERS
Democratic established operators in various convention districts in and around Chicago have challengers. No one has gained a benefit for fundraising. Here is a look at other convention districts near the city:
1st: Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Who represents a district in South Side, has $ 69,277 in cash on hand, just over challenger Sarah Gad, a former prisoner now a law student with $ 51,190 and Robert Emmons, an organizer of the community with $ 7,992.
7th: Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Whose Chicago’s Loop area, parts of the south and west side and western suburbs, had $ 300,490 in cash on hand. Rivals Kristine Schanbacher, a lawyer, has $ 70,092 on hand and Kina Collins, an organizer, has a balance of $ 20,312.
11th: Representative Bill Foster, from Naperville with his $ 3,330,558 balance, overwhelms $ 5,360 in cash at the hand of Will County board member Rachel Ventura, a Joliet resident.
Note: The cash available amounts include money raised for the primary and general campaign. According to federal law, money raised for the general cannot be spent on the primary.