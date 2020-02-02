Dan Lipinski has cash advantage over Illinois congress rivals Marie Newman, Rush Darwish in major Democratic primary

WASHINGTON – In the largest Democratic primary region in Chicago, Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., The final weeks of the 3rd Congress District campaign with more cash than main rivals Marie Newman and Rush Darwish.

And in the major Republican primary in the Chicago region, the willingness of state Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, to self-finance his bid – he has $ 1 million so far – puts him ahead of his main competitors in the seven competition for the 14th Congress District Chair held by freshman Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

His main competition, Senator Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Ted Gradel, a Naperville businessman, also led substantial loans for their bids. They each shouted Oberweis in the last quarter of 2019.

KRISHNAMOORTHI FUNDRAISING CAMP

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Is the Illinois House fundraising champion, and he is only faced with nominal primary opposition and not a Republican opponent. He has a stunning $ 6,895,927 in campaign money in stock – more than twice than Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., Who is in second place with $ 3,330,558 in cash.

That balance allows Krishnamoorthi to inoculate himself against future challengers, recruit a future senate bid, or donate generously to House colleagues to help him climb into a leadership position.

FUNDRAIZING PHOTOS

Here’s a snapshot on the way to March 17, based on reports from the Federal Election Commission for 2019 that were submitted last week and that contained cash as of December 31:

3rd Congress district

Lipinski, from Western Springs, is taking part in a democratic three-game match in March against Newman, from La Grange, who nearly defeated him in 2018, and Darwish from Palos Hills, who runs a radio and television production company.

LIPINSKI

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 330,751

Entire cycle: $ 1,022,232

payouts

4th quarter: $ 156,036

Entire cycle: $ 582,927

Cash on hand: $ 867,803

NEW MAN

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 308,741

Full cycle: $ 1,199,968

payouts

4th quarter: $ 195,247

Full cycle $ 572,441

Cash on hand: $ 627,731

Darwish

Receipts

4th quarter $ 231,184

Full cycle: $ 656,648

payouts

4th quarter: $ 178,168.24

Full cycle: $ 371,128

Candidate loan: $ 80,750

Cash on hand: $ 371,128

6th Congress district

First year Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. And Republican Jeanne Ives have no major primary enemies. Their focus is already on the November elections, where Casten has a considerable advantage in terms of fundraising.

CASTEN

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 639,054

Entire cycle: $ 2,552,391

payouts

4th quarter: $ 165,024

Full cycle $ 932,344

Candidate loan: $ 141,756.15

Cash-on-hand: $ 1,921,568.20

IVES

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 267,997

Entire cycle: $ 608,295

payouts

4th quarter: $ 177,428

Entire cycle: $ 294,927

Cash on hand: $ 313,366

14th Congress district

Underwood is not confronted with a primary and is, just like Casten, an important GOP target.

UNDERWOOD

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 878,087

Full cycle: $ 2,636,906

payouts

4th quarter: $ 370,765

Full cycle: $ 1,400,221

Cash-on-hand: $ 1,681,428

Republicans

Oberweis

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 123,765

Entire cycle: $ 379,670

payouts

4th quarter: $ 204,389

Full cycle: $ 322,787

Candidate loan: $ 1,000,000.00

Cash-on-hand: $ 1,073,397.35

Gradel

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 269,648

Whole cycle: $ 838,408

payouts

4th quarter: $ 116,617

Full cycle: $ 189,281

Candidate loan: $ 230,000.00

Cash-on-hand: $ 649,126.92

Rezin

Receipts

4th quarter: $ 217,073

Entire cycle: $ 462,596

payouts

4th quarter: $ 113,890

Entire cycle: $ 133.207.01

Candidate loan: $ 200,000.00

Cash-on-hand: $ 329,389.18

None of the other Republicans who ran had more than $ 32,000 on hand. That’s Catalina Lauf, from Woodstock, who worked for Uber and the Trump Commerce department; Jerry Evans, from Warrenville, who owns a music school; James Marter, from Oswego, a former chairman of the Kendall County Republican Party; and Anthony Catella from St. Charles.

DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGES FUNDRAISING LAYERS

Democratic established operators in various convention districts in and around Chicago have challengers. No one has gained a benefit for fundraising. Here is a look at other convention districts near the city:

1st: Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Who represents a district in South Side, has $ 69,277 in cash on hand, just over challenger Sarah Gad, a former prisoner now a law student with $ 51,190 and Robert Emmons, an organizer of the community with $ 7,992.

7th: Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Whose Chicago’s Loop area, parts of the south and west side and western suburbs, had $ 300,490 in cash on hand. Rivals Kristine Schanbacher, a lawyer, has $ 70,092 on hand and Kina Collins, an organizer, has a balance of $ 20,312.

11th: Representative Bill Foster, from Naperville with his $ 3,330,558 balance, overwhelms $ 5,360 in cash at the hand of Will County board member Rachel Ventura, a Joliet resident.

Note: The cash available amounts include money raised for the primary and general campaign. According to federal law, money raised for the general cannot be spent on the primary.