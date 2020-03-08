Dan Stevens stars in the first trailer for ‘Blithe Spirit’

Studiocanal has released the first trailer for the reimagining of Noël Coward’s classic “Blithe Spirit” with Dan Stevens.

The film follows the bestselling crime novel Charles (Dan Stevens) who is in trouble with the catastrophic writer block and a stressful term for his first screenplay. His second perfect wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) does his best to keep him focused in the hope of realizing his dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a recently exposed medium as a fraud, to make a living at his house. They all get more than negotiated when Arcati accidentally invokes the spirit of his dead first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him leading to an increasingly comfortable one. and the fatal love triangle.

Directed by ‘Downton Abbey’, Edward Hall, the film also features Leslie Mann (This 40, The Other Woman), Isla Fisher (The Beach Bum, Confessions of a Shopaholic), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Rush, Stardust), Emilia Fox (Silent, Delicious Witness), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan, Ackley Bridge), James Fleet (Outlander, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Judi Dench (Philomena, Skyfall).

The film is released on May 1st

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz9C0efpyVc (/ embed)