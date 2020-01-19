Dana White admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be NEXT for Conor McGregor, while Floyd Mayweather calls for “The Notorious”

Dana White believes a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight for Conor McGregor after his vigorous UFC comeback.

McGregor made a strong statement about his UFC return when it took him only 40 seconds to defeat veteran Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was a victorious UFC return for McGregor

The Irishman had been out of action for 15 months, but experienced an explosion after the first welterweight strike at UFC 246 and attacked his opponent before bleeding his nose with several unorthodox shoulder strikes in the clinch.

McGregor took a step back and a precise headbutt high above the guard landed on Cerrone’s jaw, which was also caught by a flying knee and wrinkled on the mat when the Dubliner was aiming early.

While there is no shortage of fighters lining up to fight the most lucrative fight in business, White believes it makes the most sense to switch back the main event of UFC 229.

“The Eagle” Nurmagomedov defended his belt for the first time in the master class in October 2018, but White told journalists in his post-fight press conference that the outcome could be different this time.

After brutal shots on the shoulder, McGregor secured victory in just 40 seconds

He said: “Every time there is someone who is fun – there is always someone who can keep up with Conor – and everyone wants to fight Conor.

“In the past few years everyone has wanted to fight Conor.

“If you look at what makes sense, we are in a place where Conor said he went into the Khabib fight and had a lot of personal things – some things that were done to him.

“He had injuries, he had all these things going on and he was obsessed with getting this rematch.

McGregor was forced to coax Khabib out of her light title fight

“Because he knows he wasn’t 100 percent right. And if you look at this for Chabib; Khabib is 28-0, he’s undefeated.

“I don’t care who you fought to win 28-0 in this sport. It’s hard to do well, this guy is a world champion.

“After tonight and after Khabib won for the first time and how famous Khabib has become since that first fight, we see Hagler versus Hearns.

“We look like Ali against Foreman, Ali against Frazier – this is a massive fight with global appeal. It is the fight you are doing, it is the fight that makes sense and it is the fight for the £ 155 title . “

However, it looks like McGregor may have another rematch in the works with high-revenue money due to Floyd Mayweather’s social media activities.

The 50-0 boxer has put up an advertising poster indicating that the rematch would take place this year, and White has done little to dispel these rumors.

Floyd Mayweather had something to say after the Cerrone fight

“Floyd and I talked tonight,” added White. “We’re doing something with Floyd.

“There is so much going on, but Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans for this year. We will do something in the end.”