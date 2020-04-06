Dana White confirms Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson to headline UFC 249 amid rumours Conor McGregor was in line to substitute the Russian

UFC chief Dana White confirmed Justin Gaethje will problem Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight belt.

Defending winner Khabib Nurmagomedov was pressured to pull out of his combat vs Ferguson due to the coronavirus lockdown in Russia.

Even with most of the sporting calendar getting demolished by the ongoing pandemic, White is identified to see his primary function go in advance on April 18.

UFC boss Dana White has been criticised for refusing to postpone functions

The New York Point out Athletic Commission has refused to host it in Brooklyn as originally planned, but the function will even now just take position in the United States powering closed doors.

Whilst the place for UFC 249 is yet to be confirmed, the 155lbs interim title fight is locked in.

Submitting on Instagram, Nurmagomedov stated: “Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am education and preparing each working day, although I do not know what am I getting ready for, for the reason that following we arrived to Russia we also uncovered that the borders are heading to be locked.

“Same as the States, exact same in Europe, Emirates – almost everywhere. The full entire world is in quarantine suitable now.

“So now I am listening to that they are on the lookout to organise it with or without me. Ok, go forward.

“I am even hearing that they are on the lookout for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am listed here not on my have will.”

White verified via Twitter than Nurmagomedov is out of UFC 249, confirming No.4 rated contender Gaethje as the Russian’s alternative

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s mentor, experienced prompt the Irishman could change his fierce rival Nurmagomedov as Ferguson’s opponent.

McGregor and Khabib share a intense rivalry

Highly regarded MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked followers to vote for 1 of two alternatives concerning how the firm proceeds in gentle of Khabib’s reviews – either pit Ferguson in opposition to Gaethje or wait around for the coronavirus to simmer down.

However, Kavanagh cheekily famous: “Maybe there is a third option…”