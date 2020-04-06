Dana White is hosting Private Island for UFC Fights, ‘Fighting Every Week

Play video content

Dana White | speaking TMZ Sports he is nearing the end of an agreement to host UFC fights on a private island – where he will fly fighters on private planes.

YES, REAL LIFE !!!

The UFC boss tells us he is aiming for the laser to keep the business alive during the COVID-19 pandemic – starting at UFC 249 on April 18.

White said the location for the event was still top secret – even if he locked the mystery site where it would take 2 months and plans to get rid of the fight each week.

But after that, White said he plans to move the Octagon to the island – where he will set up shop and host fights involving many international fighters.

White said the deal for Fight Island has not yet been finalized – but it is too close. And, no, we do not know what part of the world it is in.

White has also revealed the remaining card for UFC 249 … which includes some great fights including Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade and Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Greg Hardy on the card again as well Ray Borg, Jeremy Stephens and more.

White said every person involved in the fight – from production staff to fighters – would be thoroughly tested by a medical team before they were allowed on the scene. White said safety is a top priority.

White also spoke Khabib Nurmagomedov – which was originally intended to fight Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 until the pandemic left him covered in Russia. White said people should stop blaming Khabib for not fighting, which is not possible.

Another noteworthy … as for gossip Joe Rogan not to call UFC 249 out of health concerns – White told us straight out that BS, he was there.