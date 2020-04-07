Dana White plans to go ahead with UFC 249 on private islands in miles of extended Coronavirus

Welcome to Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports late last night that he had made alternative plans for UFC 249, scheduled for April 18 at the Barclays Center before coronavirus shut down the city: a private island.

“We’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m going to start doing international fights with international fighters as well. Because I won’t be able to get international fighter, all in the United States, so I have an island private and I will start flying them all to the private island and doing international fighting from there, “he said. “We have all our own planes and everything.”

White said he is “a day or two” away from the island’s security, where he plans to host weekly battles for at least two months.

He also promised tests for athletes before fighting to ensure they are “100 percent healthy.”

“We’ve been working on this since the world fell apart and every day, when we would work on something, we would wake up the next day and the world would change,” White told TMZ Sports. “This is definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

After some last-minute adjustments and rescheduling, the current card for UFC 249 includes Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas Jessica Andrade, Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Greg Hardy Yorgan De Castro.

White was one of the sports leaders on a conference call with President Trump Saturday, during which Trump expressed a desire to return to business as usual soon.

“I want the fans to come back to the arenas,” Trump told reporters after the call. “Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can obviously. The fans want to come back, too. They want to see baseball and basketball and football and hockey, they want to see sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breathe beautiful, clean, beautiful fresh air.

“I can’t tell you a date but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We won’t have to have separation for the rest of our time on the planet. We need it for that time period but eventually people will be able to occupy these places in arenas near each other like we have for my whole life, all of your life. “