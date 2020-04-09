Dana White Says UFC 249 Posted After Request from ESPN, Disney

Play video content

Dana White | speaking TMZ Sports UFC 249 has been officially posted and NOTHING went as planned on April 18.

Still, “Fight Island” is real and in the works, White said.

The UFC honcho says because of coronavirus concerns … high-ranking execs on both ESPN and Disney advise him to continue the April 18 fight card.

“I got a call from a high up as you can go to Disney asking not to do this event on April 18,” White said.

The plan for the fight – to be focused on Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – to stay at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, Calif.

However, Dana says he’ll listen to his ESPN teammates … and call the fights today.

“One thing you heard when I said how amazing this relationship is with ESPN,” White said. “So if they called me and asked me not to go, I would obviously respect them and not go.”

As we first reported … White continued the fights despite losing Khabib Nurmagomedov – who runs away from the card after expressing concern above COVID-19.

The other headliner also lost the card Rose Namajunas on Thursday, if he officially pulled over after he lost family members to coronavirus.

White told us that he would not terminate the UFC staff despite the cancellation … and guaranteed that the UFC’s cards would return soon.

“We were the first game back on television,” White said.

About “Fight Island“- White said” it’s true … infrastructure is now being built on the island. “

“When it’s ready, it can be a bad ass. It’s unbelievable. And we’re just going to start running as soon as it’s done.”

