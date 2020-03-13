Dana White Says UFC Fights Continue After Deal With Trump

Play video content

The UFC does NOT cancel events in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic – with Dana White | states that he made the decision to proceed after consulting with President Trump.

“I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States today about this and they took it very seriously and they said” be careful and be careful but live your life and stop sowing, “” White said on ESPN.

“Everybody smells and instead of assuming we just go out and work with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how to keep the sport safe and how we can keep the events going. “

Of course, the UFC is set to host UFC Fight Night 170 on Saturday, led by the main event – Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira.

The fight is still going on in Brazil – but there are no fans in the building.

In a statement to fans’ video, White said the UFC “has been tracking the coronavirus status and its potential impact on UFC athletes, staff and fans worldwide.”

White said some of the events could be relocated from other cities and countries to the UFC APEX arena in Las Vegas.

“You know I hate it,” White said.