Dana White States UFC Will Not Shut Down Due to COVID-19

As athletics shut down all about the earth, at the very least a single large-profile enterprise programs to continue internet hosting gatherings for as prolonged as attainable. Dana White, president of MMA giant UFC, explained his corporation will not stop web hosting fights, albeit with no crowds, until eventually the authorities orders a complete shutdown of the nation owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to ESPN following UFC on ESPN+ 28, White reiterated what he had hinted at this week, indicating that the compnay has no programs to stick to the direct of the NBA, NHL, and other prime leagues in suspending pursuits whilst coronavirus proceeds to unfold during the earth:

Unless there’s a full shutdown of the country wherever persons can’t depart their houses and matters like that, these fights will transpire. We’re gonna go on. These men will compete. We will come across venues, and we will figure this detail out. I mean, the only point that’s gonna prevent us is a complete government shutdown where by absolutely everyone is confined to their houses.

For now, White and UFC prepare to carry on hosting the fights for as lengthy as achievable, despite any likely wellbeing pitfalls to fighters and staff. It may well operate into complications with venues, nonetheless, as the Nevada Athletic Commission has held meetings about shutting down its venues, which would set at threat any UFC events held there. The NAC will make a selection on March 25 about revoking all overcome licenses for the duration of the pandemic.

