Dana White Suggests Donald Trump Inspired UFC Situations to Continue on

Top Battling Championship President Dana White greets President Donald Trump. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty)

Although the overpowering majority of significant sporting activities leagues have suspended play, the Supreme Preventing Championship will go on to hold events, in accordance to UFC president Dana White.

Even though the UFC won’t permit fans into the arena during this weekend’s UFC Combat Night celebration in Brazil, the show will go on.

According to White, he was capable to achieve that determination adhering to a dialogue with President Donald Trump about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We constantly go overboard with health and security and that is what we’re gonna do below,” White explained on ESPN. “I talked to the president and the vice president of the United States about this. They are taking this quite serious and they’re expressing ‘Be careful, be mindful, but live your lifestyle and prevent panicking.’ Everyone is panicking. And alternatively of panicking, we’re essentially acquiring out there and doing the job with health professionals and wellness officers and the govt to determine out how we retain the sport secure and how we can carry on to place on activities.”

White is “closely monitoring the situation” and said it is doable upcoming UFC situations could be moved from other towns and nations to the UFC APEX arena in Las Vegas.

