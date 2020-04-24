Dana White Touts ‘Safety Overabundance’ measures for UFC 249

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

Dana White | states UFC 249 not only the “best card we’ve got” but also the safest – claiming he’ll spend a ton of money to make sure everything is neatly screened and medically clean.

The event will take place May 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida … titled by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

Above the bottom … this is a cancer card – Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz and Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

But the big question is … safe.

Remember, the UFC was posted the April 18 event at the request of ESPN and Disney for the COVID-19 pandemic, but White said it was well on its way this time and that he did not spend the cost of safety measures, including full screenings for the fighting and their teams.

“We have a lot of energy in safety,” White said.

“We spend what we spend. We have smart people working on it … and we spend whatever it takes to make sure the fighters, camps, commissions, referees, our people production and everyone is safe to attend this event. “

“We will do everything and then we will go to another level above that.”

White has a busy month ahead – following UFC 249, Dana set Two more events for the week !!!