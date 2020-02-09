Dance and Chat at Fresno County Public Library Kicks Off 2020 Big Read

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It was a big launch in downtown Fresno for this year’s great read!

Special performances and guest speakers kicked off the great readings at the Fresno County Public Library. The community is encouraged to read and discuss a certain book.

The selection is Citizen: An American Lyric by author Claudia Rankine. The award-winning book covers examples of African Americans facing micro-abuse and racism.

“It is very important for us to read as a society as a community in Fresno County because we are so diverse,” says Tiffany Polfer, of the Fresno County Public Library. “We have a lot of great experiences with everyone in Fresno County, and I think if we all read books like this, we can start to see the eyes, to start to see the lives and experiences of other.

The library has Big Read events scheduled for this month until April. You can see the calendar on their website.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.