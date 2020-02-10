Dance your way to romance with FREE standard courses in Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Put on your dance shoes and get ready for the boogie!

This February you can learn ballroom dancing for free at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Tampa Bay.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios hope to bring people together for Valentine’s Day and make their hearts beat faster in honor of American Heart Month.

Sarasota owner Tiana Ramirez said there is nothing better than dancing to bring people together because you are stuck for over 40 minutes.

According to the American Heart Association, researchers have found that dancing – especially slower and faster waltzes – improves the functioning and quality of life of people who have suffered from heart diseases and previous heart attacks.

Beginners can learn groove free at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Tampa Bay. There are locations in Sarasota, Venice, Brandon, Nordtampa, Lakewood Ranch and St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Fred Astaire Dance Studios.