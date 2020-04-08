Dancing on rooftops during a lockdown concert lifts spirits in Albania

DURRES – While singing in the middle of the apartment complexes of Albania’s Durres town, families brought their steel-framed balconies, who clung to the windows and danced on the roofs.

The group of singers serenading the Durres harbor were among the only people in Albania who were given a special dispensation to venture outside during lockdown.

Every night before sunset they go to another neighborhood in the main port city of Albania, accompanied by a police escort and loudspeaker, to conduct an improper concert with families closed inside the surrounding buildings of apartment.

Tuesday night’s concert, the fifth to date, lasted 90 minutes, with singers mostly wearing face masks, spinning traditional songs on a microphone wrapped by a plastic. Residents clapped their hands on rubber gloves. Some bend the rules to go out and dance on the street near their doors.

They described the musical reunion as a blessing for a city that endured one of Europe’s deadly coronavirus lockdowns while still carrying scratches from an earthquake that killed 24 people less than five months ago.

“Surprisingly, I forgot all my anxieties,” said Aishe, 60. She danced with a gleam in her eyes, raising her phone to show a live concert with her son hidden nearby Kosovo since the earthquake made his home in Durres uninhabitable

To stop the coronavirus, Albania ordered all residents to remain in their homes at all times, except for closing days between 5:00 am and 1:00 pm, if those below The retirement age can register in an app for a trip to shop for needs.

This time of year, Durres will be welcoming tourists to one of the longest beaches in the Adriatic and filling life with its many bars.

“We’ve been doing this for four days, and I must say that I do not believe it will be one of the greatest joys of my life as a singer,” said Alban Kamenica, one of the performers, who usually sings for The British, Polish and Austrian tourists at a nearby hotel.

The concert organizer, poet Ardi Omeri, received a thank you gift: a pot of flowers.

On a third floor floor, a white-haired mother in her late sixties also filmed a concert in a video call, showing it to her 37-year-old twin daughter in lockdown in Milan, Italy, one of the European cities worst affected by coronavirus.

“See,” he told them, smiling. “I gave you live music for your birthday!” (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Peter Graff)